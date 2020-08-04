SoftBank under-reported income by $380 million: source By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: SoftBank Group Corp Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son speaks at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo



By Sam Nussey

TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp (T:-RRB- under-reported income to Japan’s tax authorities by around 40 billion yen ($380 million) in the fiscal year ended March 2019, an individual with understanding of the matter stated, needing the corporation to resubmit filings.

The under-reported income was balanced out by losses taped that year, the individual stated, suggesting no extra tax was paid.

SoftBank was informed it reserved expenditures in the incorrect duration, made computation mistakes when transforming foreign denominated financial obligation and under-reported income at abroad affiliates, SoftBank stated without offering information.

SoftBank’s domestic cordless system, SoftBank Corp (T:-RRB-, was likewise informed it under-reported income by 3 billion yen due to reservation expenditures in the incorrect duration, a representative for the telco stated.

It paid extra tax of more than 1 billion yen, the spokesperson stated.