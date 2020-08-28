SoftBank to slash holding in wireless carrier to 40.4%; could raise $14 billion By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: A lady utilizing a smart phone strolls past the logo design of SoftBank Corp in Tokyo
TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp (T:-RRB- stated on Friday it prepared to slash its direct exposure to wireless carrier SoftBank Corp (T:-RRB- to 40.4% from 62.1% now, in a sale worth 1.47 trillion yen ($ 13.8 billion) at Friday’s closing rate.
The deal rate for the 1.02 billion shares, consisting of over-allotment, will be set in betweenSept 14-16.
SoftBank Corp shares shut down 1.6% at 1,431 yen onFriday
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has actually been offering down the group’s core properties to stabilise its balance sheet in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
