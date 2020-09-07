SoftBank stock slides after it’s unmasked as ‘Nasdaq whale’

SoftBank Group Corp. shares tumbled in Tokyo after reports that the Japanese conglomerate made substantial bets on equity derivatives amid the surge in technology stocks.

SoftBank shares dropped as much as 5.7%, the most on an intraday basis since April. The stock had gained 33% this year before Monday.

The Financial Times, Wall Street Journal and Zero Hedge reported that SoftBank was making massive bets on technology stocks using equity derivatives. The FT labeled SoftBank the “Nasdaq whale” that “stoked the fevered rally in big tech stocks,” though it didn’t include details of any trading. The FT later reported that SoftBank is sitting on trading gains of about $4 billion from founder Masayoshi Son’s bets on equity derivatives, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

“SoftBank was riding the Nasdaq wave like a mutual fund,” said Mitsushige Akino, senior executive officer at Ichiyoshi Asset Management Co. “The market is falling now and investors have zero visibility, so they are selling SoftBank stocks.”

SoftBank declined to comment.

The Japanese conglomerate said in August that it was starting a new unit to trade public…

