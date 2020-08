TOKYO–Technology financier SoftBank GroupCorp tape-recorded a profit of almost $12 billion in the April-June quarter as gains from dealing with previous system SprintCorp helped it get better from the worst year in its history.

Improved efficiency at SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund, the world’s biggest tech-investment swimming pool, likewise drove the turn-around after SoftBank suffered a loss of $9 billion in the year ended March 31.

The …