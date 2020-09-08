SoftBank shares fall again on concerns over huge options bet

Shares in SoftBank dropped again as investor unease mounted over the Japanese conglomerate’s high-risk, multibillion-dollar bet on options tied to US technology stocks.

The group’s stock fell as much as 4.4 per cent in morning trading in Tokyo on Tuesday, taking the shares’ total decline for the week past 10 per cent. Shares later trimmed some of those losses to trade down 1.2 per cent.

More than $10bn has been wiped from the company’s market value since the Financial Times revealed that SoftBank was the mystery “whale” that drove US tech stocks to record highs through aggressive bets on equity derivatives.

“Given SoftBank is back on the radar since its epic decline [during the coronavirus pandemic] in February and March, it is worth asking the question whether SoftBank Group is a black box and poses a systemic risk to the overall system,” said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank.

The drop in SoftBank’s shares contrasted with the broader performance of shares in Tokyo, with Japan’s Topix index rising 0.2 per cent.

Stock markets across other parts of Asia Pacific were mixed, with Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 up 0.8 per cent while China’s CSI 300 of Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed shares fell 0.5 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.6 per…