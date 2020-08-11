SoftBank rebounds from historic loss with $12bn quarterly profit

Masayoshi Son has pledged that SoftBank will remain in “crisis mode”, even as the company behind the world’s largest investment fund bounced back from a historic loss to post a $12bn quarterly profit.

Instead of reverting back to an aggressive pre-pandemic strategy, the founder of the Japanese technology conglomerate confirmed that securing cash remained his focus, as he considered the sale of UK chip designer Arm.

SoftBank also announced it would set up a new $555m fund using part of Mr Son’s own money to invest in Amazon, Apple, Facebook and other established tech giants.

“We will strengthen our defence . . . until we overcome the coronavirus crisis,” Mr Son said at an online news conference on Tuesday.

For the April to June quarter, SoftBank reported a net profit of ¥1.25tn ($12bn) compared with a net loss of ¥1.4tn in the previous quarter. That was above analysts’ forecasts for a net profit of ¥750bn, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Profits were boosted mainly by the partial sale of its stake in the newly combined mobile company consisting of its US unit Sprint and larger rival T-Mobile. A global tech rally also lifted high-profile Vision Fund investments including Uber and Slack.

The recovery caps one of Mr Son’s most tumultuous periods…