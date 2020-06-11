SoftBank-Owned ARM’s China JV Rejects Allegations Against CEO

The Chinese joint venture of SoftBank Group Corp-owned ARM rejected on Thursday allegations of misconduct made by its investors against its CEO and said it would simply take legal action, escalating an interior spat.

The internal conflict at one of many global chip industry’s major suppliers spilled into the open on Wednesday after ARM and its China joint venture publicly disagreed if the unit’s CEO, Allen Wu, had been fired.

British-based ARM and Chinese private equity firm Hopu Investments, which co-own Arm China, had said they replaced Wu with interim co-CEOs Ken Phua and Phil Tang after a study found serious irregularities with Wu’s conduct.

ARM China said on Thursday the allegations had negatively affected Wu and the firm, and that it had entrusted solicitors to look in to the matter. It had said Wu remains its CEO.

It said a board meeting by ARM and Hopu Investments held on June 4 to dismiss Wu hadn’t followed procedure and thus couldn’t “trigger a personnel change”. It added that Tang was dismissed from the partnership on May 26 because of “serious violations” with no longer represented the company.

A spokeswoman for ARM told Reuters which they stood by their previous statements.

“ARM China’s relevant operations are carrying on as normal,” the partnership said.

Reuters could not straight away reach Phil Tang through ARM for comment.

Arm China, which generates revenue by licensing chip architecture to Chinese companies, was established in 2018 when SoftBank sold a 51 percent stake in ARM’s Chinese subsidiary, ARM Technology (China), to a group of Chinese investors. SoftBank had acquired ARM in 2016 for $32 billion (roughly Rs. 2.41 lakh crores).

The spat comes as ARM grapples with rising tensions between your United States and China over technology. Last month, the Department of Commerce placed additional restrictions on smartphone maker Huawei that will prevent certain US businesses from supplying to it.

