SoftBank falls 6% as Nasdaq ‘whale’ strategy unnerves traders

Shares in SoftBank fell more than 6 per cent in Tokyo on Monday morning after weekend revelations that the Japanese conglomerate was the mystery “whale” that had driven US technology stocks to record highs.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that the group’s trading strategy meant it was now sitting on gains of about $4bn after founder Masayoshi Son drove aggressive bets on equity derivatives.

Traders in Tokyo said the report had helped crystallise the perception among some investors that SoftBank’s behaviour as a company increasingly resembled that of a hedge fund, populated with former investment bankers with a massive appetite for risk.

SoftBank shares fell 5.4 per cent in the first half hour of trading before continuing their decline later in the morning session, while the benchmark Nikkei 225 was almost flat. Before the Monday fall, the stock had gained 33 per cent since the start of the year.

The slide in SoftBank shares followed two days of declines on the Nasdaq at the end of last week.

It also came on the heels of warnings from Nomura’s Japan equity strategist, Yunosuke Ikeda, that the early part of September could usher in a broader sell-off of tech stocks in Tokyo as institutional investors return from vacation and unload stocks left overvalued by summer…