SoftBank drops operating profit measure, points to Vision Fund gains By Reuters

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp has actually braked with custom by not revealing operating profit in its incomes report, stating it was “not useful” as a measure of financial investment efficiency, and rather pointed to a Vision Fund gain of $2.8 billion.

Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has long pointed to the overall worth of possessions as his favored measure of success. The Japanese corporation plunged to a record operating loss in the year ended March following substantial writedowns at the $100 billion fund.

Vision Fund’s 297 billion yen ($ 2.80 billion) financial investment gain in the April-June quarter was driven by the sell-down of possessions and upwards revaluation of its portfolio, SoftBank stated on Tuesday.

The fund is gaining from a worldwide rally in innovation stocks and need for listings, with portfolio company Lemonade Inc making its launching in July and BigCommerce Holdings Inc’s shares popping recently. Further listings are prepared.

As at the end of June, Vision Fund’s $752 billion financial investment in 86 start-ups deserved $715 billion. The portfolio’s worth fell listed below acquisition expense in the 4th quarter endedMarch

SoftBank …