Soft Touch Weighted Blanket 15 lbs – Washable Duvet Cover Included! 60 x 80 Inches – Heavy Blanket for Queen Bed – Gravity



Price: $79.89

(as of Aug 24,2020 04:52:20 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Soft Touch WEIGHTED BLANKETS are made from soft, cool & breathable 100% COTTON and filled with hypoallergenic GLASS BEADS in small 4 Inch pockets to distribute weight evenly. The perfect HEAVY BLANKET to help you sleep through the night!

NATURAL SLEEP THERAPY: Deep Touch Pressure Stimulation, the science behind weighted blankets, induces sense of comfort and relaxation which benefits people with difficulty sleeping.

It is recommended to use a weighted blanket in order to simulate the feeling of being hugged, relaxing the nervous system resulting in improved mood and better sleep.

LUXURIOUS WASHABLE MINKY DUVET COVER INCLUDED!!! To keep your weighted blanket clean, we already included a matching super soft minky cover so you don’t have to wash the weighted inner layer so often! One side of the minky cover has super soft raised dot pattern for extra comfort!

“A THOUGHTFUL GIFT” for your family and friends who need restful sleep.

Fits Queen Bed

✓

✓

✓

✓

Extra Durable Reinforced Stitching

✓

✓

✓

✓

Helps with Trouble Sleeping

✓

✓

✓

✓

Added attachments to prevent shifting of inner blanket

✓

✓

✓

✓

Weighted Inner Blanket 15 lbs

✓

Soft Touch WEIGHTED BLANKETS are made from soft, cool & breathable 100% COTTON and filled with hypoallergenic GLASS BEADS in small 4 Inch pockets to distribute weight evenly. The perfect HEAVY BLANKET to help you sleep through the night!

NATURAL SLEEP THERAPY: Deep Touch Pressure Stimulation, the science behind weighted blankets, induces sense of comfort and relaxation which benefits people with difficulty sleeping.

It is recommended to use a weighted blanket in order to simulate the feeling of being hugged, relaxing the nervous system resulting in improved mood and better sleep.

LUXURIOUS WASHABLE MINKY DUVET COVER INCLUDED!!! To keep your weighted blanket clean, we already included a matching super soft minky cover so you don’t have to wash the weighted inner layer so often! One side of the minky cover has super soft raised dot pattern for extra comfort!

“A THOUGHTFUL GIFT” for your family and friends who need restful sleep.