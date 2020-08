In it DeGeneres seems buffooning Vergara’s accent.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge is initially from Colombia, so the teasing drew criticism that DeGeneres was being racist.

But Vergara tweeted that wasn’t the case at all.

“Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain,” the “Modern Family” star composed in the tweet. “I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke.”

The program’s supplier,Warner Bros Television, is owned by CNN’s moms and dad business.