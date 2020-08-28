Sofia Vergara shares a throwback video of herself as a blonde from early modeling days

Vergara, 48, captioned the clip, “Throwback Thursday, the 90s.”

The “America’s Got Talent” judge rocked a timeless ’90s makeup appearance with a vibrant metal lip for the photoshoot.

A fan commented, “Frosted lipstick needs a comeback.” Vergara just reacted with 2 chuckling emojis.

Other fans mentioned on the starlet’s ageless charm.

“You are still so beautiful omg❤️,” one fan composed.

Another stated, “You are always perfect❤️.”

“Lady ur [sic] like fine wine, get better with age…how…,” an astonished fan commented.

Vergara’s been sharing a number of pictures from the ’90s over the previous couple of months. In numerous of them, she’s had blonde hair, however in a couple of, she had actually black hair compared to the light brown hair color she’s had for the previous couple of years.

Since her modeling days, Vergara ended up being a breakout star on “Modern Family” and went on to star in “Hot Pursuit,” “Chefs,” “Bottom of the 9th” and more.

In the most recent motion picture, “Bottom of the 9th,” the Colombian- born star acted opposite her other half, Joe Manganiello.

Manganiello, …