Sofia Vergara Is The Latest Celeb To Defend Ellen DeGeneres: ‘I Was Never A Victim’

We saw this one coming!

Sofia Vergara is the most recent star to leap to the defense of Ellen DeGeneres amidst continuous allegations about a “toxic” workplace on-set.

After a video resurfaced previously this month of a look made by the Modern Family alum on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where the host mentions her visitor’s English, DeGeneres rapidly got flack for apparently teasing the star.

But on Friday, Sofia required to Twitter to defend her buddy, composing (listed below) a message of assistance together with a clip of a 2015 interview where they discuss their CoverGirl commercial:

“Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke.”

In the clip (above) Ellen talk about the 48-year-old having a hard time to make it through her lines:

“They give her the hardest lines too because we have to describe what’s in the CoverGirl makeup and she has such a hard time pronouncing any of the ingredients.”

Sofia chimed in: