Sofia Richie Talks Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian In Interview Conducted JUST BEFORE The Breakup!

Sofia Richie is the main target of the July 2020 cowl story in Cosmopolitan UK, through which she discusses her profession, rising up within the highlight beneath her well-known father, and — oh, yeah — her (now former) relationship with Scott Disick.

Published simply days after information of their break up first broke, Sofia’s feedback about Scott within the journal piece seem to offer perception into what didn’t trigger the break up, no less than… regardless of the remarkably dangerous timing!

Let’s minimize proper to the chase: through the interview, the 21-year-old mannequin brazenly addressed her then-relationship with the 37-year-old actual property mogul and embattled actuality TV star. When requested concerning the 16-year age hole between her and the Flip It Like Disick lead, Sofia responded strongly and confidently:

“I just don’t care what people think. [It] doesn’t bother me because I’m very happy. Why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?”

Well stated! Maybe a great lesson for many celebs on not taking social media feedback too severely these days, ya know?!

Sofia apparently actually dove into that laissez-faire perspective round Scott, as she additionally admitted to the magazine that her secret for getting alongside along with his ex and child momma Kourtney Kardashian was really very simple:

“I mean, just be nice. There’s no reason not to be nice.”

Well, there may be one cause… If you for some cause wished your ex to interrupt up along with his youthful girlfriend…

Elsewhere in Sofia’s Cosmo cowl story, the mannequin turns to the longer term and hints to the magazine she desires to be a “bad ass triple threat” in 2020, explaining how far her profession has come to date, and the way far she hopes it’ll go:

“When things were first starting, I was discouraged because everything I did was ‘Lionel Richie’s daughter.’ But it’s hard branching out into my own person when I have such a powerful artist as a father. My dad was always like, ‘Once you find your thing, you’ll move away from that,’ and I feel like over the past couple of years, I found my lane in life to go the direction I want to go. This year, I’m not scared to fail. I don’t think there’s necessarily failing. It’s just learning and growing. I feel like there’s a space for me to talk about mental health, having dealt with severe anxiety.”

We know the mannequin is launching a bikini line quickly, and judging by that final line, it seems like activism could also be in her future, too.

Should make for a busy, productive, and memorable 2020, we’d suppose. But we’re not gonna lie… we’re nonetheless interested by what actually went down along with her and Scott!

What do U suppose really occurred behind the scenes on this one, Perezcious readers?! Just one other one of many apparently many splits this couple has endured?? Or is one thing totally different this time round?!

Sound OFF along with your tackle all the things down within the feedback (under)…