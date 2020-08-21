Sofia Richie Still Counts Kylie Jenner As Part Of Her ‘Inner Circle’ Even After Scott Disick Breakup!

Few families are as tight-knit as the KarJenner clan — especially after something happens to one member from outside the inner circle. After all, remember how quickly they ex-communicated longtime family friend Jordyn Woods after the whole Tristan Thompson drama played out back in 2019?!

But even as the famous fam rallies around Kourtney Kardashian amid her ongoing public flirtation (and maybe one-day reconciliation?) with ex-BF and baby daddy Scott Disick, it doesn’t appear they are too keen on shutting out Scott’s more recent ex, Sofia Richie! Especially not from Sofia’s closest pal, Kylie Jenner!

Related: Kylie Hits Back Over Racist Doctored IG Caption Claims! Whoa!

According to one source who spoke about the dynamic duo with E! News this week, Lionel Richie‘s 21-year-old daughter still counts the Kylie Cosmetics CEO as part of her tight-knit “inner circle” of friends. Again, that’s big praise relative to what happened to Woods! And while Sofia’s (relatively) amicable breakup with Lord Disick was very different from Woods’ tryst with Tristan, you get the point — the KarJenners look out for their own!

Still, the insider explained how the aspiring model isn’t going anywhere despite being firmly in Scott’s rearview mirror now, noting she is “definitely still…