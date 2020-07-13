Sofia Richie Posts Pic Purportedly Showing Hangout Sesh At Scott Disick’s Crib – Back On Or What?!

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but in Sofia Richie and Scott Disick‘s case, this snap has us needing just seven: are these two back together or what?!

On Sunday, the 21-year-old model shared a pic from a surprisingly familiar location: the Flip It Like Disick star’s newly-listed home in Hidden Hills, California!

At least we’re pretty sure it was Scott’s home, judging by the look of the interior as Sofia snapped the pic of herself watching Zac Efron‘s Netflix show Down To Earth.

See for yourself with the pic in question (below):

Hmmm… interesting! It sure seems like an apparent hangout at the 37-year-old Talentless founder’s crib, doesn’t it?? It’d make sense to see Sofia somewhere near Scott considering these two once again reunited just about a week ago, over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. During that informal hangout, the pair grabbed lunch in Malibu with some mutual friends before heading off to a beach party together later that evening. And now, this. Makes you wonder…

Scott, Sofia, and Kourtney… the whole triangle!

Of course, Kourtney Kardashian remains in the mix, even if only for the fact that she’ll always be around in some capacity as mother to Mason, Reign, and Penelope. But even beyond the co-parenting connection she’s forged with her one-time partner, rumors run rife suggesting The Lord may soon reconcile with his lady again, ultimately dumping Sofia on the curb for good. These whispers have only strengthened after Kourt has been spotted wearing Scott’s clothes multiple times in the last few weeks — a sweet (and symbolic) gesture of their close relationship!

Suffice to say the 21-year-old model is handling things very well, then as she navigates her post-breakup love life with Disick and whomever else may pop up sooner or later. She’s kept fairly quiet about the fallout from their split, playing things close to the vest even as she has begun to step out on her own here and there. Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether the young star can ever reconcile with the reality TV personality or if he’ll inevitably head back to his baby momma. Decisions, decisions…

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF about Scott and Sofia with your take, down in the comments (below)!!!