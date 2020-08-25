Sofia Richie ‘Isn’t Upset’ About Scott Disick Breakup – In Fact, She’s ‘Not Thinking About Scott At All’

Sofia Richie is doing her own thing today and managing her recently single life simply great, thank you quite!

The 22- year- old had actually been dating Scott Disick for more than 2 years prior to the set at first ended things agreeably inMay Two months later on they were back on once again and all set to offer it another go, however things rapidly fizzled the 2nd time, too, and now they have actually gone their different methods. But do not believe for one second that the Flip It Like Disick star got the very best of the young design!

Related: So Much For That Mid-Summer Malibu Meet-Up, Right?!

New information from experts near Lionel Richie‘s daughter indicates she “isn’ t upset” about the now- irreversible split from the 37- year- old truth TELEVISION veteran. In fact, in speaking with Us Weekly about Sofia’s recently single way of life and future outlook after her 22nd birthday, which was on Monday, one source exposed how things are complete- speed ahead for the beautiful young starlet– Scott be damned:

“Her friends and family have been surrounding her with so much love and support, especially for her birthday, so that’s been a nice distraction for her. She had such a nice dinner celebration with her family and now she’s having the best trip with her friends.”

They included specifically: