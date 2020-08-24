Sofia Richie ‘Feels Good’ Celebrating Her 22nd Birthday Post Scott Disick Breakup With Kylie Jenner’s BFFs!

It’s Sofia Richie‘s birthday!

The aspiring model turns 22 on Monday, August 24, but the fun celebrations got started early over the weekend with close friends and family members. Despite the ongoing pandemic, Lionel Richie‘s newly single daughter found a way to turn up with her loved ones when she really needed it most!

As you’re likely aware, Sofia and Scott Disick‘s off-again, on-again romance recently cooled off for good as it’s said the two are no longer speaking. Despite their split, there weren’t any breakup blues in sight as the birthday girl enjoyed a stylish, low-key outdoor family gathering on Friday before hopping on a private jet to an undisclosed location with her crew in tow. According to the snaps shared on social media, Sofia’s sister Nicole Richie and brother Miles Richie were in attendance for both events, as well as her mom Diane Alexander.

Get a glimpse of the starlet’s “22 festivities” in the cute Instagram shots she posted here:

Loving the sister-sister moment there and the gorgeous dinner vibes they had going on! As we mentioned, the party continued on a private jet with a bunch of Sofia’s gal pals, including Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, Victoria…