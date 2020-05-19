Soddy Daisy High School Seniors Roll Out in Style

SODDY DAISY,Tenn (WDEF)- Soddy Daisy’s High School Graduation being terminated did not quit their seniors from turning out in style.

Students commemorated their scholastic achievement by rolling via the city in ceremony style.

“We are doing a senior ride because we don’t even know if we’re going to get a graduation but me and my mom got together and thought it would be a great idea to let them come together -decorate their cars and get the whole town there to support the seniors” claimed mommy of a 2020 grad as well as ceremony coordinator Tristy Baliles.

“Waive as they drive by and it’s pretty much their last ride to the high school” claimed Baliles.

“I’m really excited about today because we’ve lost a lot of stuff. Our graduation was supposed to be yesterday so it’s really great that the community is coming together at this time of a global pandemic to try and make up for what we’re losing this year” claimed 2020 grad Levi Jones.

“It really shows that our city cares about how it’s effected us and how our year got cut short. Today we can see everybody and just be together” claimed 2020 Graduate Jayla Rodgers.

“Today means to me just hanging out with friends and remembers our last years together and not to make this a negative event but positive event even though this is very different for us” claimed 2020 grad Sarah McCampbell.

“We don’t know if we’re going to see each other again. We don’t know how our graduation is going to plan out so this is really special for all of us” claimed 2020 grad Mystelle Moseley.

“It’s really sentimental to us so we kind of have the last ride to school with our friends so it’s really good to see everyone again, make memories and it’s a better ending compared to how it actually ended” claimed 2020 grad Lacie Randolph.

“Since graduation stuff got held back it means a lot because we finally get to come together even if we are a little distant and we can all be together and celebrate that we’re graduating” Sid 2020 grad Breanna Williams.

“It’s just another day for all the seniors to get together and celebrate together one last time before -if we graduate” claimed 2020 grad Landen Reece.

“You know everybody gets together at least one more time. We don’t know when graduation really is so you know just being to go through the town and show that we’re graduating and having the whole town support -it just feels good to have that support with us” claimed 2020 grad Mason Chambers.

“I just want to say congratulations to our seniors! 2020!” Said Baliles.