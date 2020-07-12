Soda flavors disappear from store shelves due to aluminum can shortage: report

Can makers have observed a significant escalation in demand in the last several months and therefore are struggling to keep up, KHOU 11 reports. This has reportedly caused shortages of popular soda brands in some areas.

According to The Brevard Times, many bottled drinks are served at restaurants and other events. When the lockdown orders were first implemented and these businesses power down, Americans began stocking through to their favorite drinks at food markets.

Consumers reportedly favored canned drinks over bottled versions since they will be easier to stack and store.

When a fan took to Twitter to question why they were having problems finding Cherry Coke Zero, the company responded by explaining, “We are seeing greater demand for products consumed at home & taking measures to adapt, working to mitigate the challenge during this unprecedented time. We appreciate your loyalty to our beverages; please know that we’re working hard to keep the products you love on the shelves.”

The sale of canned carbonated drinks rose by 30 per cent in March and April, KHOU 11 reports.

This has reportedly resulted in some stores being unable to get certain brands of soda in stock. Both Coca Cola and Pepsi have reportedly been forced to give attention to their hottest flavors to be able to keep them in stock, making the less popular flavors harder to find for the time being.