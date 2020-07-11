‘Soda bombs’ and ‘pizza security’: The lessons of making a car for Domino’s

Not really, at the least. If you intend to make money, concentrate on the driver.

It was not just a concern of designing the ultimate pizza delivery vehicle. He had to make the drivers want to supply pizzas inside, and not merely because the car looked cool.

De Peyer quickly realized that the best way to help everyone involved — the consumer, the driver, Domino’s, the franchise owner — was to hyperfocus on the driver.

on each delivery meant more deliveries and thus more pizzas per shift, enabling faster deliveries for the consumer while boosting income for everyone on the business side. "If we could help a driver shave at least 30 seconds off each delivery, that would equate to an extra $3-5k a year," de Peyer wrote this week on Twitter .

Domino’s DMPZF Ultimately,and de Peyer opted to retrofit an existing vehicle rather than accepting the expensive task of building a new vehicle from scratch, They find the Chevy Spark because of its size, warranty, price and fuel economy, de Peyer said.

The upgrade proceeded with the input of car enthusiasts in more than 50 countries. They built an oven to the vehicle having an exterior door, for easy pizza loading and unloading, heated by the front passsenger seat warmer, which was stripped out. Instead of a second seat, the car had a custom-built tray that held the pizzas, side dishes and drinks.

He’d learned from drivers that it was tough to keep a two-liter bottle of non-alcoholic drink stationary in a typical car.

“If you’re a delivery driver and you hand a family two pies and a soda that’s shaken up, you’re basically handing them a soda bomb,” de Peyer said in an interview with CNN Business. “If they open the soda and it sprays on them, will they order from Domino’s again? And they may tip the driver less if they see them again.”

Initially, de Peyer and the online community believed the car must have a integral GPS for navigation. But conversations with drivers unmasked they did not want that. Typing within an address took time. Drivers felt it had been better to learn the neighborhoods they worked in.

Then there clearly was the issue of what de Peyser calls “pizza security.” Drivers hustling to produce a delivery can’t have pizzas sliding all over their vehicle. Drivers never knew when some body might cut them off or grab, forcing them to slam on the brakes. That could ruin the pizza. So the pizza holders in the car were designed to contain the boxes firmly in place.

A light was added on the exterior of the car near the driver’s door, to illuminate any puddles while entering and exiting the car.

In 2013, de Peyer sent the ultimate product to Domino’s. Another company manufactured the vehicles, and 154 of the vehicles, now called the DXP (short for “delivery expert”), started to come in 2015.

DXP has been Since then, food delivery has exploded in popularity. Companies like DoorDash, Instacart and Postmates raised hundreds of millions of dollars. But cars still are not suited to food delivery, and even Domino’s has abandoned its quest for the right delivery vehicle. At least one lonelyDXP has been found in a junkyard

For businesses and pizza franchises, it’s generally speaking more cost-effective to let drivers buy and use their own vehicles.

But the escalation in demand for food delivery during the pandemic has made Local Motors CEO Jay Rogers think there’s still an untapped market for a customized food delivery vehicle.

“There are these really tectonic shifts,” Rogers said. “There’s a need for a vehicle that’s both clean, ready to deliver and able to let you know when something arrives. They’re needed so much, even more than before when Domino’s was maybe one of the only players out there.”