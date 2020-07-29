SOCOVEZ Dual Horns Portable Bluetooth Speaker LED Changing Light 3600mAh Battery Power Bank 12 Hrs Playtime with Microphone Jack for Smart Phone, Tablet, Computer Outdoor and Indoor



Features

– Built-in Bluetooth 5.0 version chip, fast data transfer, stable connection. Transmission distance up to 15 meters.

– Compatible with all Bluetooth devices such as smart phones, tablets, PCs, iPod…

– Support USB/AUX/TF/Bluetooth music play.

– Dual 4 inch horns total ture power is 30w, clear sound and loud.

– Use 3.5mm stereo audio line to connect equipped with 3.5mm stereo audio input jack of the mobile phone and other audio equipments.

– Equipped with Microphone jack, and built-in a wireless microphone receiver.

Specifications

Model: A1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Speaker units: Dual 4 inch speaker, 15w+15w

Input Voltage: DC 5V

Controls: Volume/Echo/Mic Volume/BT/Lights/Record.

Functions: MP3/USB/TF/AUX/Bluetooth/Karoake/Record

Size: 160*133*360mm, the height seem like a 24 inch moniter. Easy to carry.

Package list

1 x Bluetooth speaker

1 x Remote control

1 x AUX cable

1 x USB cable

1 x User manual

FAQ

How to connect Bluetooth with smart phone?

Turn the speaker on, it should be stay at Bluetooth mode and auto search Bluetooth signals near by it. Turn on your smart phone Bluetooth, click into Bluetooth setting, it shows near Bluetooth name on your phone, find the name of T69 and click it, then wait a second, it would be connected successfully.

How to use recording function?

You need to inserted a USB memory card or TF card into USB jack or TF card jack of the speaker. Then insert your microphone into 6.5mm microphone jack. There has a recording button on the speaker, please press and hold 3 seconds. It will start to record after 3 seconds.

How do I use the FM radio to automatically search for channel functions?

You can Press “M” button to enter FM Radio mode.

You can long press “Play/Pause” button to Automatic search.

When searching, you can short press the “Play/Pause” butto

