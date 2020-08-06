Society is warming to the idea of smart cities, says Capgemini

The international smart cities market size is approximated to reach US$25256 billion by the end of 2025

More than half of city residents think smart cities will enhance the quality of metropolitan services

The expression ‘smart city’ may conjure images of driverless lorries rolling our streets, or robotic-powered dining establishments– and even more ominous visions of a security culture. And while these kind of visions might one day come true of sorts, the essential principle of smart cities consists of the usage of brand-new innovations and information to enhance financial, social, and ecological difficulties.

And there are no little couple of difficulties dealt with by residents today, from public security to transportation, cultural concerns, and issues about sustainability. While much better job opportunity might pull residents towards metropolitan centers, other aspects are driving them away. A report by Capgemini called Street Smart: Putting the Citizen at the Centre of Smart City Initiatives was constructed on the actions of 10,000 residents throughout 10 nations and 300 city authorities, and it discovered that almost one-third of those residents were thinking about leaving their city due to the fact that of the difficulties they dealt with there.

Nearly 55% of the world’s population lives in cities now and, by 2030, …