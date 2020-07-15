Socialist Bernie Sanders Says Joe Biden’s Policy Proposals Don’t ‘Go Far Enough’

Senator Bernie Sanders said Tuesday that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s policy ideas are “a significant step forward” and their implementation would make him “the most progressive president since FDR.”

But Sanders also added that he doesn’t think the former vice president’s proposals “go far enough.”

Bernie Sanders doesn’t think Joe Biden – who is already bending to his party’s far left – goes far enough with his socialism

The failed 2016 and 2020 presidential candidate said that the solution is to elect Biden and then “strengthen our grassroots movement to make sure that…we have a government that represents all of us, and not just the few.”

Sanders made his comments on Tuesday’s “PBS NewsHour.”

“I don’t think they go far enough,” Sanders said forthright of Biden’s governing agenda. “And the people who are on representing the progressive community on the task forces don’t think these proposals go far enough.”

Far left progressives thinking Biden doesn’t “go far enough” is nothing new.

MSNBC’s Katy Tur: “If you listen to U.N. scientists, we don’t have a lot of time to turn things around on the climate. We have a matter of years. Action needs to be taken now. And Bernie Sanders supporters would argue that Joe Biden’s plan doesn’t go far enough.” pic.twitter.com/sd7fLI2TXv — Ibrahim (@ibrahimpols) March 5, 2020

“But the answer is to elect Joe Biden, and then to strengthen our grassroots movement to make sure that, in all respects, the environment, the economy, health care, we have a government that represents all of us, and not just the few,” Sanders continued.

Sen. Sanders on Joe Biden-Sanders unity task force recommendations: “I think the compromise that they came up with, if implemented, will make Biden the most progressive president since FDR.” https://t.co/HtI4wN041Y — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 9, 2020

Sanders: ‘Joe Biden would be the most progressive president since FDR’

Sanders continued, “But I think it is very hard for anybody to seriously look at these proposals, whether it is on health care, whether it’s on the environment or climate change, whether it’s on education, whether it’s in the economy, and not to see that, if these proposals were to be implemented, Joe Biden would be the most progressive president since FDR.”

“It’s a significant step forward, but, in truth, it’s not all that I would like,” Sanders finished.