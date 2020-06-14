Social media users show monuments ‘attacking’ THEM in opposition to ‘racist’ landmarks campaign

A series of tongue-in-cheek pictures showing statues fighting back against people moved viral among social media users who oppose the vandalism of landmarks deemed ‘racist’.

Former British soldier and museum curator Ian Inglis of Dalkeith, Scotland, saw his Facebook post of images which have appeared on line receive a lot more than 20,000 shares in 48 hours.

The pictures emerged just a day after a huge selection of far-right and pro-statue protesters gathered in London in anticipation of a Black Lives Matter demonstration, claiming they wanted to protect statues which have been targeted by vandals to be ‘racist’.

Fighting back: A number of tongue-in-cheek pictures showing statues fighting straight back against humans has gone viral, including this 1 of a boy being ‘hit’ with a baseball player

This young boy acts terrified as he is lifted clear off the ground by this imposing statue

This man braves himself for a right-hook from an otherwise angellic-looking cherub

On Friday, statues in Parliament Square – including those of Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi – were boarded up to prevent them being targeted by protesters both from the Black Lives Matter movement and far-right groups.

In response, the social media campaign shows the statue community ‘fighting back’ with the effigies getting revenge on humans.

One image shows an image of a boy being battered by the bat of a statue of a baseball player, while another shows a mythological figure battering a man with a war hammer.

A man lies down as three statue railway workers look like they’re about to pummel him

This office worker appears to have now been hit from behind with a statue of a baseball player

A mythological figure looks set to lower his war hammer with this terrified joker

Others include somebody dressed as Spiderman being throttled with a statue and another of a woman in a business suit being sent flying with her papers in the air with a baseball batsman.

Statues from the pet world also get in on the act with effigies of a horse, an octopus and even a huge spider taking revenge on human beings and seemingly launching attacks.

This young lady appears to have now been slapped over the face with a statue collecting fruit

This sports fan cowers in fear as a giant bronze statue of a baseball player gets ready to swing

This unfortunate man is being given a drop goal treatment by a rugby playing statue

Facebook poster Iain Devine, said: ‘Brilliant! It is just this type of pity statues really can not fight back contrary to the cowardly, ignorant vandals that have no respect for our heritage’.

Ciara Walton said: ‘Made my day and made me laugh far more than it will have!’.

Spiderman looks as if he’s got met his match as a result of this statue

This child looks like he is being taken to task and dragged off by a statue

This statue of a horse rearing up appears to be attacking a person who reels back from the blow

Barrie Wood said on Facebook: ‘While some have lost their wise practice (or why not a bit in short supply of it in the first place) it’s nice to see others have retained their sense of humour’.

Richard Smith said: ‘I am sure there are a great number of statues that could like to be alive at the moment and I think Winston Churchill with a few brandies inside him would be one!’