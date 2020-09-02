Social Media Users Admit Biden’s A Mess After Incoherent Speech

On Monday, Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden offered yet another gaffe-laden speech, this time in Pittsburgh,Pennsylvania Unfortunately for him, nevertheless, this rapidly backfired when social networks took off with users lastly confessing that something might be incorrect with Biden.

Biden Makes Many Mistakes In Speech

While Biden made lots of errors in his speech, one excerpt in specific went viral, with users stating that it went method beyond him “stumbling over words.”

In the clip, Biden stated, “COVID has taken this year — just since the outbreak — has taken 100 year. Look, here’s…the lives…it’s just…I mean, think about it. More lives this year than any other year for the past 100 years.”

RELATED: Rob Reiner In Denial: ‘I Watch Joe Biden And I See A Man Who Can Save Democracy’

The clip was tweeted out by the president’s boy, Eric Trump, who captioned it, “This is why the Biden campaign doesn’t want him to leave his basement — this guy isn’t playing with a full deck and it is so irresponsible that the media covers this up…”