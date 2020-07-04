Social media mocks First Lady Melania Trump’s $2,400 Alexander McQueen dress

Twitter users were cracking jokes about Melania Trump’s designer dress she wore to her husband’s Fourth of July celebration at Mount Rushmore on Friday.

As President Trump took the stage in South Dakota to supply a rallying speech to the 7,500 attendees for Independence Day, social media users fixated on the First Lady’s attire.

Several people declared on Twitter that the $2,485 Alexander McQueen looked like Trump scribbled on the fabric with marker.

First Lady Melania Trump (pictured) arrived at the Fourth of July event at Mount Rushmore in a Alexander McQueen dress from his Spring 2020 collection

‘Donald Trump got bored and drew all over Melania’s white dress with a sharpie on Air Force One,’ wrote on user.

‘Will somebody please take that sharpie from him! Now he’s drawing on Melania’s dress, ffs,’ still another chimed in.

Another wrote: ‘Melania pulled an ordinary white dress for her evening in North Dakota and before they left Trump took a sharpie marker to it.’

Several Twitter users said that Melania’s dress appeared as if President Trump scribbled over tthe fabric with sharpie

One user wrote: ‘Melania pulled an ordinary white dress for her evening in North Dakota and before they left Trump took a sharpie marker to it’

Some people used the dress to recall ‘Sharpiegate,’an incident where President Trump appeared to alter a hurricane map with a sharpie

Some users compared the swirling doodle designs to the infamous ‘Sharpiegate,’ when Trump appeared to work with a large sharpie to alter the official map of Hurricane Dorian in September.

‘Apparently Trump tried to draw a hurricane path on Melania’s dress,’ wrote one woman,

‘Looks like Melania needs #IndependenceFromTrump as well,’ one person wrote.

‘He gone and doodled with the sharpie all over her dress now. I thought they took away his sharpie following the hurricane incident?’

‘Looks like Melania needs #IndependenceFromTrump aswell,’ one user quipped on Friday

The dress reminded many people of Melania’s controversial ‘I don’t really care, can you?’ coat she wore in 2018

Pictured: President Trump stands up a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration map of a previously projected path of Hurricane Dorian and what is apparently sharpie marker over Alabama

A number of people used the opportunity to recall other trending types of Melania’s, including her controversial ‘I really do not care, can you?’ jacket she wore in 2018.

She received fierce backlash within the coat because she donned at an immigration facility while her husband was fiercely lambasted for his policies on such.

Although users pointed out the childlike doodles in jest, Paper Magazine reports that the design came into being though a collaboration between McQueen and students at Central Saint Martins in London.

Students drew ‘dancing girl’ sketches on long sheet within a life-drawing class led by fashion illustrator Julie Verhoeven.

The entire McQueen staff then hand-embroidered and stitched the sketches over a linen dress.