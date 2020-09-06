Social media influencer Krista Stucchio uses her social media platform to collect donations and surprise servers with huge tips

EDGEWATER, New Jersey– Krista Stucchio, a New Jersey professional photographer and food blog writer, is utilizing her social media platform for an excellent cause.

Stucchio’s Instagram page @hashtagfoodpic, developed in 2013 to record what she was cooking in college, is now being utilized by Stucchio to collect donations and surprise servers with huge tips.

“My Venmo Challenge was something I discovered on TikTok. I decided to ask my followers to Venmo me whatever they could so that I could surprise a server with a big tip, never expecting it to be this successful,” stated Stucchio.

Stucchio’s require kindness has actually brought her social media fans together in a time of terrific requirement for staff members in the dining establishment and service market.

Related: New Jersey teen transforms wooden pallets into yard signs to help families in need

“I feel like it is very personal to me, to be able to give back to servers because I know so many myself and I have been one myself, so I know it’s much appreciated,” statedStucchio

Her initially require donations, a couple of weeks back, was revealed on her Instagram stories.

In 8 hours, she gathered $153 in donations, which was included to the pointer her group was currently offering the server.

The newest surprise occurred at The Yacht Club in Edgewater, New Jersey, where Stucchio shocked her server Raquel Rodriguez …