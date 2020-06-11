Social distancing: Two-metre rule debate reignited amid discussions over relaxing measure

Industry leaders and MPs have required the two-metre social-distancing restriction to be reduced in order to help pubs and restaurants reopen and invite more young ones to return to school.

However, a poll found more than half of men and women wanted the measures to keep as they are, while just under one-quarter (24 per cent) wanted it paid off to one metre.

Boris Johnson has promised to help keep the restriction, currently set up for the whole of the UK, under “constant review”.





However, the prime minister is reportedly planning to scrap the rule by September at the newest, The Daily Telegraph reported.

But how does the UK have a two metre rule? What may be the science behind the measure and how could reducing it help schools to reopen fully and increase the economy?

Why does the UK follow a two-metre social-distancing rule while other countries usually do not?

While the UK has implemented social-distancing measures recommending people stay two metres apart, some countries such as for instance France, Denmark and Singapore have been following a one-metre restriction. Meanwhile, countries such as Germany and Australia follow a 1.5-metre rule.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends a “minimum” distance of just one metre between people of different households to avoid transmission of the virus.

Researchers in the Lancet medical journal also endorsed a distance of “one metre or more” on 1 June, adding that “distances of two metres could be more effective”

What may be the science behind the rule?

The coronavirus is spread predominantly through coughs, sneezes or when somebody speaks, actions which spray small liquid droplets that might contain the virus from their nose or mouth.

However, Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, said at the daily Downing Street press briefing on Wednesday that the advice was not a hard-and-fast “scientific rule”.

In a sign the us government could be getting ready to announce an alteration, Sir Patrick said: ”It isn’t a scientific rule – it is a risk-based assessment on when risk reduces.

“And the risks are associated with distance – so the risk falls after two metres – time, what mitigating factors you can put in place, which can include whether you are sitting side-by-side, back-to-back or face-to-face, whether you’ve got face covering, whether there is ventilation and other measures.”

He added: “It is wrong to portray this as a scientific rule that says it is two metres or nothing – that is not what the advice has been and it is not what the advice is now.”

Why is the rule under review?

Mr Johnson said he is considering reducing the restriction allowing schools in England to totally reopen by September.

1/29 A man walks down a deserted Camden High Street Photos Angela Christofilou 2/29 Goodge Street Station is amongst the many stations closed in reducing the spread Angela Christofilou 3/29 An empty street in one’s heart of Chinatown Angela Christofilou 4/29 People in masks in Chinatown a day following the lockdown Angela Christofilou 5/29 A near-empty Piccadilly Circus during the first week of lockdown Angela Christofilou 6/29 Sonja, my neighbour, who I photographed while going for a short walk. It was nice to briefly chat even from the distance Angela Christofilou 7/29 A couple sit on the empty steps of the statue Eros in Piccadilly Circus Angela Christofilou 8/29 Making sure I stay two-meters apart – D’Arblay Street, Soho Angela Christofilou 9/29 A mannequin behind a shop window. UK stores have closed until further notice Angela Christofilou 10/29 A notice displayed on a shop window in Camden Angela Christofilou 11/29 As area of the lockdown, all non-essential shops have already been ordered to close.Image from Camden High Street Angela Christofilou 12/29 A skateboarder wearing a mask utilises his exercise allowance in the Camden area Angela Christofilou 13/29 Communities have been coming together in an occasion of need Angela Christofilou 14/29 A woman stands alone in a deserted Oxford Street. Up until a few weeks ago, on average, half of a million people visited the road per day Angela Christofilou 15/29 A couple walk hand in hand down a street in Soho, a day ahead of the stricter lockdown was announced Angela Christofilou 16/29 During the first week of March, shoppers centered on stockpiling necessities ahead of a countrywide lockdown Angela Christofilou 17/29 Many supermarkers are operating a queuing system to make sure merely a limited level of customers are allowed in at anybody time Angela Christofilou 18/29 ‘Stay Safe’ – Curzon cinemas are temporarily closed underneath the new measures Angela Christofilou 19/29 Pubs, restaurants and bars were ordered to shut included in the lockdown Angela Christofilou 20/29 Camden High Street There are fears that coronavirus can lead to permanent closure of struggling shops Angela Christofilou 21/29 Camden Town is eerily silent on a normal working day Angela Christofilou 22/29 Shops and supermarkets ran out of hand sanitisers in the very first week of the lockdown. As we approach the finish of the 2nd week most shops will have started to stock up Angela Christofilou 23/29 Empty streets around Soho Angela Christofilou 24/29 A noticeboard on Camden High Street urges people to stay at home Angela Christofilou 25/29 Camden High Street, among London’s busiest tourist streets turns quiet Angela Christofilou 26/29 Thriller Live confirmed its West End run ended in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak Angela Christofilou 27/29 Empty and eerie Soho streets after stricter rules on social distancing announced Angela Christofilou 28/29 A woman pauses for a cigarette on Hanway Street, behind Tottenham Court Road Angela Christofilou 29/29 A man steps outside onto Hanway Street, that sits behind what’s usually a bustling retail hub Angela Christofilou

Primary schools were encouraged to open to more pupils from 1 June, but many headteachers said such a move would not be possible as a result of lack of space for distancing.

Many businesses also have cautioned that keeping the rule would jeopardise their ability to reopen.

Similarly, those in the hospitality industry have said reducing the distance to 1 metre would save 1000s of jobs.

The move would also help parents go back to work once their young ones have came ultimately back to school, especially if they can not afford childcare.

What have politicians said?

Some Conservative MPs have urged the us government to reduce the two-metre rule, arguing it is vital for the economy.





The business secretary, Alok Sharma, has said the restriction will be kept under review and would be amended “when it is safe to do so”.

On Tuesday, that he told the Commons: ”We are taking a cautious view on this. I completely understand why for economic reasons businesses would want to have a look at this two-metre rule.”

What does the public think?

Some 58 percent of people think social distancing should really be kept at two metres while 24 per cent believe it should be paid off to one metre, according to a recently available YouGov poll.

Meanwhile, 8 percent said social distancing should really be scrapped altogether.

People over age 65 were more likely to favour a change from two metres to one metre, the survey of more than 3,500 Britons found, with younger people erring quietly of caution.