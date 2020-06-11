Social distancing: Two-metre rule debate reignited amid discussions over relaxing measure

But how does the UK have a two metre rule? What may be the science behind the measure and how could reducing it help schools to reopen fully and increase the economy?
Why does the UK follow a two-metre social-distancing rule while other countries usually do not?
While the UK has implemented social-distancing measures recommending people stay two metres apart, some countries such as for instance France, Denmark and Singapore have been following a one-metre restriction. Meanwhile, countries such as Germany and Australia follow a 1.5-metre rule.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends a “minimum” distance of just one metre between people of different households to avoid transmission of the virus.
Researchers in the Lancet medical journal also endorsed a distance of “one metre or more” on 1 June, adding that “distances of two metres could be more effective”
What may be the science behind the rule?
The coronavirus is spread predominantly through coughs, sneezes or when somebody speaks, actions which spray small liquid droplets that might contain the virus from their nose or mouth.
However, Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, said at the daily Downing Street press briefing on Wednesday that the advice was not a hard-and-fast “scientific rule”.
In a sign the us government could be getting ready to announce an alteration, Sir Patrick said: ”It isn’t a scientific rule – it is a risk-based assessment on when risk reduces.
“And the risks are associated with distance – so the risk falls after two metres – time, what mitigating factors you can put in place, which can include whether you are sitting side-by-side, back-to-back or face-to-face, whether you’ve got face covering, whether there is ventilation and other measures.”
He added: “It is wrong to portray this as a scientific rule that says it is two metres or nothing – that is not what the advice has been and it is not what the advice is now.”
Why is the rule under review?
Mr Johnson said he is considering reducing the restriction allowing schools in England to totally reopen by September.
Primary schools were encouraged to open to more pupils from 1 June, but many headteachers said such a move would not be possible as a result of lack of space for distancing.
Many businesses also have cautioned that keeping the rule would jeopardise their ability to reopen.
Similarly, those in the hospitality industry have said reducing the distance to 1 metre would save 1000s of jobs.
The move would also help parents go back to work once their young ones have came ultimately back to school, especially if they can not afford childcare.
What have politicians said?
Some Conservative MPs have urged the us government to reduce the two-metre rule, arguing it is vital for the economy.
The business secretary, Alok Sharma, has said the restriction will be kept under review and would be amended “when it is safe to do so”.
On Tuesday, that he told the Commons: ”We are taking a cautious view on this. I completely understand why for economic reasons businesses would want to have a look at this two-metre rule.”
What does the public think?
Some 58 percent of people think social distancing should really be kept at two metres while 24 per cent believe it should be paid off to one metre, according to a recently available YouGov poll.
Meanwhile, 8 percent said social distancing should really be scrapped altogether.
People over age 65 were more likely to favour a change from two metres to one metre, the survey of more than 3,500 Britons found, with younger people erring quietly of caution.