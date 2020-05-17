Soccer Star Hope Solo’s Beloved Dog Dies After Being Shot By Unknown Gunman While Playing Outside

This is horrific…

Soccer star Hope Solo‘s beloved dog Conan died late Saturday night, one day after being shot by an unknown assailant while he was wandering around and playing in the otherwise-empty woods around Solo’s rural North Carolina property.

Related: Viral Video Of Woman Punching Her Dog Triggers Investigation

The soccer star revealed Conan’s demise in a painful sequence of posts, the primary of which got here late Friday evening and was, on the time, not less than hopeful that the canine would survive after being shot. Solo wrote about what occurred within the incident, as you’ll be able to see (beneath):

“Our magnificent dog Conan (brown, on the far left) is in critical condition after being shot last night. It’s hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act. Jerramy and I are shocked and heartbroken, but we want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices. We‘ve heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg!”

She additionally shared a pic of her, husband Jerramy Stevens (additionally pictured, above), and the couple’s quintet of attractive canines (beneath) with Conan on the far left:

Those are unbelievable, stunning canines! What an image.

Related: NYC Rapper Dead At 21 After Late-Night Shooting

But regardless of the early optimism the Team USA famous person may need had in the beginning of the weekend, all that evaporated on Saturday evening. Heartbroken, Hope introduced that Conan handed away “from blood loss,” as he finally succumbed to his horrific wounds from the taking pictures (beneath):

“‪We‘re brokenhearted to share that Conan passed away from blood loss last night. He fought up until the very end.‬ We’re crushed. Just a dog running through the woods, trying to make his way home. We bought our 60-acres so our dogs have space to run and live their most full lives.‬ Conan was kind and loving. He wandered 30 yards off our property when he was shot. As animal lovers we are struggling to make sense of anyone using their right to own guns to shoot pets of any kind. We have had pets come onto our property and always helped them get home safe.‬”

The skilled soccer participant additionally shared extra pics of Conan, in addition to a video of him enjoying within the nice outside on the household’s expansive North Carolina property:

So, so terrible. We’re crushed, too.

It’s unclear presently what the standing of any authorized investigation could also be; Solo did point out making an attempt to make sense of why folks would use weapons on this state of affairs. She additionally does observe Conan was simply “30 yards” off their “60 acres” of property, so maybe there’s not less than some concept on the market about what transpired.

Related: Jerry Stiller, Of ‘Seinfeld’ And ‘King Of Queens’ Fame, Dead At 92

Mutiple media retailers have contact native police in Solo’s space in North Carolina, however as of now it’s unclear as as to whether there’s an investigation into the taking pictures or what.

We can’t even think about going by means of one thing like this. Ugh. So, so heartbroken for Hope, Jerramy, and their beloved canines.

R.I.P., Conan…