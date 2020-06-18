Soccer Saturday is back! See all Championship goals as they go in | Football News





Soccer Saturday is back! Watch all 2019/20 Championship goals as they go in

Soccer Saturday will certainly return to your current screens upon Saturday along with updates in addition to goals coming from across the country as football restarts.

From midday upon Saturday, friendly on Sky Sports News, Jeff Stelling will be joined up with in the particular studio by simply Paul Merson and Glen Johnson, along with Matt Le Tissier in addition to Chris Kamara joining coming from the Sky Sports News studio. Sue Smith is going to be up in our Manchester studio, although Charlie Nicholas will be in Glasgow.

Soccer Saturday will be displaying ALL of the Championship goals as they go in coming from now till the end in the 2019/20 time of year, including goals from the Saturday 3pm kick-offs for the first time, with all the second collection getting back beneath way.

There is going to be exclusive interview with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, West Ham’s David Moyes in addition to Aston Villa boss Dean Smith, as well as features previewing the reboot of the Championship season.

Jeff and the screen will be back again from midday on Sky Sports News

In the Premier League, Watford host Leicester at 12.30pm, although Arsenal go to Brighton at 3pm, plus the friends will be talking about the first several games in the Premier League’s return coming from Wednesday in addition to Friday.

There is still plenty enough to be made the decision with 9 rounds left over in the particular Championship, along with leaders Leeds at Cardiff on Sunday at midday, live on Sky Sports Football, in addition to second-placed West Brom internet hosting Birmingham from 3pm upon Saturday, likewise live on Sky Sports Football.

Both in the particular play-off areas, Fulham web host Brentford from 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football, with all the goals and greatest action likewise on Soccer Saturday, along with 11 Championship games in total all through Saturday.

The Championship is back – with 30 matches live on Sky Sports, plus exclusive coverage of all the play:offs

And the vidiprinter has had a reboot, with goals from across Europe to be included, including La Liga and the Bundesliga.

Join Jeff and the gang from midday on Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday, June 17 and Sky, the UK’s leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available ‘free to air’ – including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend back – for everyone in the UK to enjoy.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively survive Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part regarding the particular return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the particular full-time whistle upon the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live along with family in addition to friends on digital platforms.