Soap is the best tech for beating the coronavirus, says Taiwan’s digital chief

Audrey Tang, Taiwan’s “digital minister”, is among the leaders of the country’s successful coronavirus response team, helping ensure a stable supply of protective face masks for the 23-million strong population and counter pandemic disinformation.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Ms Tang, one of the world’s top open source software developers and former “civic hacker”, explains the important elements of Taiwan’s successful pandemic strategy.

The UK is debating the effectiveness of masks, if they will help ease the lockdown? What impact have masks had in Taiwan?

Wearing a mask in Taiwan is a social signal and it signals two things – first, I will be protecting myself from my very own hands because I wouldn’t be touching my mask all the time and two, that I am washing my hands precisely. We all know in Taiwan that wearing a mask is useless without washing your hands properly. It is a social signal to remind other folks to take care of themselves in terms of hand sanitation and never touching see your face.

What about the medical effectiveness of masks?

It doesn’t matter whether this is manufactured from fabric, just like a T-shirt, or perhaps a medical mask, like a surgical or even an N-95. The social signal is the part which has an effect on a larger crowd because just a couple of people wearing one remind others when they cannot keep a physical distance, to wear a mask, to safeguard themselves.

What impact did it have on Taiwan’s successful strategy?

Based on water usage and other proxy metrics, we all know that people across Taiwan, no urban or rural huge difference, are washing their hands much more vigorously than before.

Would you say that was the biggest contribution to keeping Taiwan’s numbers down?

Of course. Soap is the most critical technology. The next one is alcohol hand sprays.

To what extent does society have to wear masks for there to be always a real impact. In the UK, must wear a mask on public transport but you don’t see masks so much in cafes or shops.

I keep a mask with me in my own pocket all the time, so whenever I can not wear a mask I keep physical distance, it’s that simple. In cafes, many installed this transparent plastic or glass shielding between the seats, in which case that serves as physical distance.

I see a large amount of face visors here in supermarkets. How essential is that in crowded shops?

That’s yet another portable shield. First, it’s also a social signal, although not as strong as masks as it says nothing about hand sanitation however it says something about maybe not touching see your face. It’s maybe half as strong as a social signal.

Why has the Taiwanese public been so good at adopting masks, compared to the UK and US where there is reluctance?

It’s the incentive design that is different. When I wear a mask in Taiwan, I protect me from myself which is a simple idea to spell out. And I will remind people who I care to protect their very own health, that’s a very natural human expression.

So it’s more about protecting the others?

It’s about reminding others to protect themselves. If you say “wearing a mask is a sign of respect,” for example, that’s harder to spread.

Tell us about the system you created for mask distribution?

There are three systems – mask 1.0, where every one can purchase masks in pharmacies using their national health insurance card, which covers 99.99 per cent of the populace. It required patience because there was queuing but fully guaranteed that people who did have the time got the mask.

The next wave is e-mask, or mask 2.0. Based on analysis, we saw that mask 1.0 reached only 70 % of the population because…people visit work before the pharmacies open preventing work when the pharmacy is already closed. We introduced a pre-ordering system online where they can collect after a week in their nearby convenience store.

However, this mostly requires a phone that it owned on your own, instead of a pre-paid SIM card as you need to validate that you are your self. So we did 3.0 and that empowers, for example, migrant workers, who frequently use a pre-paid SIM. They just insert their national health insurance card into a kiosk at a convenience store and then they collect at the same store weekly after. More than 21 million individuals have used among the three venues which, considering we’re just 23 million people, is an enormous success.

Can in addition, you talk about the online map showing which pharmacies have stocks of masks?

That’s maybe not my idea. It’s a social innovation done by people in [the city of] Tainan…and also the team which does the Line Bot for the CDC. These three together cover maybe 10 million users. Each of them is able to see their nearby pharmacies and how much medical masks they will have in stock so they don’t have to [needlessly] queue.

There tend to be more than 100 different applications, like voice assistance. An internet site lists all of them.

Are these systems adaptable to countries like the UK where masks are still an issue?

South Korea adopted our system and used the same mask map stated in Tainan.

Usually you publish numbers after a public servant has looked at it, like freedom of information may be a week. But within our case, every 30 seconds when the system was launched and in the Korean case, it is real time.

The importance here is that people can go to the pharmacy, swipe their NHI card, collect nine masks per a couple of weeks if they are a grown-up or have a child and see the stock level deplete by nine or ten after having a couple of minutes. If they see rather that the stockpile rises, they call 1822 right there. This is a distributory ledger. This is participatory accountability.

This requires enormous trust from government to people for not abusing this system. I don’t think there is anything technologically preventing the UK or other jurisdictions from adopting this system however it does need a culture change.

In countries where medical masks have been in short supply, there is a disagreement that they ought to be kept and prioritised for medical workers.

Well it is possible to use the same system to do fabric mask rationing. I think Japan did that – they sent two fabric masks to each household. Or alternatively you can work with Taiwanese manufacturers. We now have an export [of technical knowledge]that says in the event that you send us a place in your country with electricity and water and a patch of land, we are able to help you to build this 24 hour factory which ends up two million medical masks per day.

How would Taiwan manage to help set that up?

We have produced exactly that and so we are able to help your machinery experts to transfer the blueprint and the knowledge. This is not a thing that is a trade secret. We really want to help the world. If there is this kind of bilateral agreement you can own that production line and also with residual PPE materials that you can use to produce protective. Our ministry of foreign affairs is in active discusses it.

Is this an idea which has already been exported elsewhere or is it still in the discussion stage?

First of, because machinery experts who did the Taiwan ramping up from two million a day to 20 million a day, these were not mask makers. They do far more high-end machinery. It’s like Tesla-factory level people now repurposed to masks. They approached this with a really different, not-at-all human labour intensive viewpoint.

How big is the operation in Taiwan? What type of structure do you want or factory size or manpower?

You just need a place with adequate room for the machinery, mostly because it’s PPE material, there is no high-end machinery involved. Everything is virtually locally sourced. It’s how to piece them together. That’s the main know-how.

Is it very costly?

I don’t know however in Taiwan’s case the country nationalised the production and the distribution. If you purchase in the convenience store then nine masks are partially subsidized by the store because they really would like you to visit. It’s significantly less than two euros overall for nine or ten masks for a couple of weeks. Aside from the rationed masks, when you have extra need you can also order online. There is also a free market for masks in addition to the nationalised economy.

The UK is about to launch is its contact-tracing app. Many folks are unwilling to download the app voluntarily because of concerns about state surveillance and about privacy.

Because that data collection had not been there before the pandemic, that’s the real reason. It’s new data being collected.

How did Taiwan handle that?

We don’t collect new data. It’s that simple.

You haven’t used an app but if there clearly was community spread, my understanding was that the app could be used.

I think that would be the last resort. We probably will use every single avenue that does not collect new data and when those prove to be ineffective even after hand sanitation, physical distancing and masks use, then maybe if our R value is still above one, we may consider app level contact tracing.

I think the current consensus is that the measures that I recently listed in Taiwan produce an R value under one.

How would you address privacy concerns of collecting new data and put in safeguards to stop the abuse of this data?

Well if the data is only kept in your local storage, in something which you trust, like your phone, plus it works in airplane mode with only bluetooth on then that is something which people can verify themselves. If it is open source chances are they can ask a friend with programming power to verify that it does what it says on the tin.

However, even when it is just data that is being collected in your phone, that is still new data being collected. So it’s just like the health apps. Some people use the walking counter to improve their very own health and it doesn’t transmit to the cloud but even for that … you may still find people with reservations because they may well not completely trust the hardware, even if the software is open source. And they’re legitimate concerns.

You will have to pair it having an incentive structure that acts in the individual’s best interests, in the same way I described with medical masks found in Taiwan, which is in the individual’s own best interests and never at all for a collectivist goal. And then maybe with a chance to spread.

If you were suggesting this to a sceptical public, how would you suggest doing that?

I would say “this is something that protects your privacy when a contact tracer, that’s to say a medical officer comes and visits you. It can generate a one time link for them to get the minimal information that they need to do for their work without like, in a traditional interview where you would divulge private, intimate details about your friends and families even though the contact tracer, the medical officer, doesn’t strictly need that information. It’s a way to protect the privacy of your family.”

Do you think most of these systems are ultimately ready to accept abuse both unintentionally and intentionally?

First of I’m not just a cryptographer..therefore i would defer to professional cryptographers on that one. As far when i understand, professional cryptographers looked over the first version of the notification API created by Google and Apple and found some unintended flaws in it. I believe just the other day they changed their design to address the cryptographers’ critiques. I don’t think Apple and Google start being malicious, it’s just cryptographic design – especially for a new scenario it’s difficult. Working with cryptographers within an accountable and open fashion will eventually win trust from the cryptographic community which would then help disseminate that scientific knowledge to the rest of the population.