So WHEN will pubs reopen? Nicola Sturgeon says Scottish hospitality firms will stay shut into July

The First Minister will set out another stage of her country’s routemap out from the restrictive lockdown this afternoon, that could see boozers freed to serve drinkers outdoors

Nicola Sturgeon today dashed the hopes of Scots hoping to head to pubs for a pint soon by saying the country’s hospitality industry will remain closed well into July.

The First Minister announced a ‘gradual opening’ of the Scottish economy this afternoon which includes lifting many retail restrictions.

But she dashed Scots hopes of an awesome, thirst-quenching pint as she said a romantic date for reopening pubs and restaurants wouldn’t be determined until at the very least July 2.

It raises questions about when hospitality companies across Britain will be permitted to reopen.

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to confirm that English pubs and restaurants will be permitted to open on July 4, and to heed calls to lessen the two-metre social distancing rules.

He announced the prospective start date for the hospitality industry last month but because it approaches No10 has been completely unwilling to confirm it really is still viable, despite increasingly worried pleas from industry for clarity.

The silence will fuel speculation that pubs across the UK will remain closed for weeks in the future, at the danger of thousands of job losses in the sector.

Addressing the Scottish Parliament this afternoon, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs: ‘There is emerging evidence that places like pubs, restaurants and gyms can be hotspots for transmission, so it is important we better understand this evidence and what further mitigation might be essential to protect people in such spaces before we permit them to reopen.’

‘I appreciate this will be hard for the hospitality industry. I do want to give an assurance to businesses because sector that individuals will continue steadily to support preparations for reopening – for instance by encouraging local authorities to facilitate the use of open outdoor spaces which pubs and restaurants can use for additional space.

‘I expect to have this further scientific advice in two weeks and I will set out then, hopefully on or around 2 July, whether outdoor hospitality can re-open during phase 2 – which I hope will function as the case – or if further mitigations are required before phase 3.’

Outoor markets could also be given the just do it to reopen, along with pubs and restaurants with outdoor spaces, so long as physical distancing and increased hygiene routines are in place. Pictured is the Old Bridge Inn in Aviemore

Ms Sturgeon today tweeted: At 12.30pm in the Scottish Parliament I’ll put down next steps in easing lockdown’

Any such move would place huge pressure on Boris Johnson to ensure that English pubs and restaurants will be allowed to open on July 4 also to heed calls to reduce the two-metre social distancing rules

The First Minister confirmed the nation is moving into phase two of her four phase arrange for ending lockdown when she addressed Holyrood at lunchtime.

From Monday, the First Minister said, the Scottish construction sector will move to the next step of its restart plan, dentists will have the ability to open, professional sport can resume and places of worship will be able to reopen – although limited to individual prayer and not services.

From June 29, outdoor markets, playgrounds and sports facilities will reopen in Scotland, along with attractions such as zoos and ‘garden attractions’, even though visitors shouldn’t travel significantly more than five miles from their homes, and tickets should really be bought ahead of time.

Non-essential retail companies will also be allowed to open again on June 29, the First Minister said, with some restrictions in position.

Premises will only be able to open if they have outdoor exits and entrances, meaning shopping centres will remain closed.

Before June 29, shops and councils should ensure that plans for the ‘responsible usage of public space’ should be in position, she added.

Speaking directly to would-be customers, Ms Sturgeon asked that every one ‘exercise patience, stick to the measures which are in place for the safety, and at all times please respect retail staff who will be asking you to look in a different way.’

The First Minister also said that further health services, including more usage of GP services and the resumption of services that have been postponed by the NHS in March, would resume.

Restrictions on moving house will also be dropped and weddings will be allowed to just do it, but as long as they are outdoors and with ‘limited numbers’.

Scots who live on their particular or only with small children will have the ability to form an ‘extended household group’ with one other household, meaning they will have the ability to meet indoors without the need for physical distancing, as well as stay overnight.

If anybody from the extended group contracts the herpes virus, then the whole group will be required to self-isolate.

The First Minister also urged Scots to stay inside a roughly five-mile radius of these home for recreation, however, not for meeting family.

From Friday, people will be able to meet those in two other households while outside, without any more than eight people gathered at a time.

People will also have the ability to go inside to use the bathroom when meeting in another person’s garden, the First Minister added.

She also confirmed that those who are in the shielding category will be able to go outside for exercise from Friday, along with be able to meet people from another household, as was the case for the general public in phase one, so long as social distancing measures are honored.