So, what if Trump *was* joking about coronavirus testing?

“When you test — when you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people. You’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, slow the testing down, please.”

Which, even by the incredibly lowered standards where Trump statements are judged, was straight away controversial.

A President admitting he told his administration to “slow down” how many coronavirus tests because that he didn’t such as the numbers increasing so quickly is, at best, negligent.

Sensing disaster, his allies quickly insisted that Trump have been joking about slowing the tests down.

“It was a comment that he made in jest,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday. “It’s a comment that he made in passing, specifically with regard to the media coverage and pointing out the fact that the media never acknowledges that we have more cases because when you test more people you find more cases.” (Side note: He wasn’t kidding. Trump, through the coronavirus pandemic, had made comments about his unhappiness with how many Americans who’ve tested positive. In early March, with a cruiseship docked from San Francisco carrying numerous Americans with coronavirus, Trump admitted he would rather keep them on the boat because “I like the numbers being where they are. I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn’t our fault.”) But let’s just play along. Let’s say that Trump was joking. That would mean this: The President of the United States saw fit to make a joke about the testing for a virus that has already killed 120,000 Americans — or more than died in World War I — and is projected to kill a lot more than 200,000 by October. Which isn’t funny. Not even remotely so. Nor would any thinking person — Republican or Democrat — believe that coronavirus (or the testing to detect it) would be the kind of thing that needs to be kidded about. The fact that McEnany and lots of other Trump surrogates tried to really make the President’s comment about testing somehow better by arguing that he was joking is evidence of precisely how down the rabbit hole they really are. The Point : This all being a joke is at least as bad as Trump having been serious about his urgings for less testing. How the hell can the President and his team not note that?

