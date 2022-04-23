Dear young people, dear compatriots,

We are here today to protect the inalienable rights of the Armenians, to preserve our memory, to honor the memory of the victims of the Genocide, and never to allow a new genocide.

In 1999, the ARF youth walked for the first time from the center of Yerevan with torches to Tsitsernakaberd. Every year the number of participants in the Torchlight procession multiplied. Today it has turned into a march of national unity.

This march has been reinterpreted, given a new tone, new accents, especially now, when it is a turning point, when we are facing existential dangers.

We state that the pan-Armenian slogan “I REMEMBER AND DEMAND” has been distorted in recent years. An attempt is made to limit the just struggle of our people with a purely amorphous formulation of memory.

This government, fulfilling the Turkish preconditions, wants to give up our pan-Armenian struggle, its constitutional commitment to the international recognition and protection of the Armenian Genocide, and Artsakh. He wants to open the gates of the homeland to the enemy.

Their assurances about a good future, economic interests, and an era of peace are empty. The enemy is the same, with the same goals. It was the same hostile Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem that tried to commit a new Genocide in Artsakh in 2020.

Now, with our march, with this unity, we prove that they will not succeed. We will not allow this government, with its destructive steps, to destroy our pan-Armenian front, our security, statehood, Artsakh, Armenian memory. This is a decisive march of resistance.

From this square, from the heart of Yerevan, on behalf of tens of thousands of our torchbearers, determined Armenians, I appeal to the international community: this is the Armenian will, the position of the Armenian people, and not behind closed doors, in the capital of any country, readiness.

From this publication, I address our millions of compatriots living in the Armenian Diaspora, preserving Armenianness, keeping the memory and message of our ancestors alive. These torches prove the presence of tens of thousands of Armenians. The protection of our rights, the struggle for the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide will not stop.

I address our compatriots in the Artsakh Republic. Our decisive presence, enlistment is a guarantee and proof that you are not alone. The Motherland did not wash its hands of Artsakh. This is the opinion and decision of the Armenians, not the statements of some officials with Turkish theses. We are together, one fist, one force.

Finally, I turn to our torchbearer youth, many of whom took up arms instead of torches in 2020. I address the tens of thousands of our compatriots who joined them, all our citizens. The bell rang, this is the bell of the new Sardarapat, the new Bash Aparan, the new awakening. It depends on us, on our unity, on our determination, on our will to go to the end, how future generations will express themselves about what we lived through in the 2020s.

Will we be brave, united, rebellious, will we be remembered as a generation that passed on the wheel of history to the next generation to live and create? If not, the stigma of the coward will be on the graves of all of us.

Will we tolerate such a fate? No.

So we have one way, we fight our neighbor, friend, relative, fellow villager. All-Armenian mobilization and resistance. I am sure it will bring victory.

Yesterday I announced that we will go to the end. We will remove this catastrophic government. We will restore our dignity.

For the sake of our consecrated martyrs. For the sake of Armenia, for the sake of Artsakh, for the sake of the new Armenian awakening.

Ishkhan SAGHATELYAN