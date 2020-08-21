So, The International Space Station Is Leaking Air Again

The International Space Station (ISS), in Earth orbit at numerous kilometres elevation, is not completely airtight. Every day, the cabin loses a trace element of air, monitored carefully so that a liveable air pressure can be preserved, and to determine leakages.

Now the latter has actually occurred, simply 2 years after the last leakage. The rate of air loss on the station has actually increased above a level that can be discussed by the regular ISS daily, according to a NASA blog post.

Mission control initially saw something awry in September of 2019, however the boost in air leak was small – insufficient to trigger severe issue. Now that rate has actually increased, so they’re buckling in to discover where the additional air is leaving.

The existing ISS team are not in any risk, however NASA astronaut Commander Chris Cassidy and Roscosmos cosmonauts Ivan Vagner and Anatoly Ivanishin will need to hole up in the Zvezda Service Module for the weekend while objective control look for the source of the leakage.

“All the space station hatches will be closed this weekend so mission controllers can carefully monitor the air pressure in each module,” NASA’s Mark Garcia wrote “The test presents no safety concern for the crew. The test should determine which module is experiencing a higher-than-normal leak rate.”

The last …