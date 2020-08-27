'So much dishonesty' in RNC night 3, fact checker says

Want more of the latest 2020 election videos? Watch them here: cnn.it/3iM1ESH

The third night of the Republican National Convention was filled with both egregious dishonesty and careless inaccuracy.

Like nights one and two, Wednesday’s proceedings featured false claims related to the coronavirus pandemic, Democrats, the economy, immigration and other important subjects.

On Wednesday, some of the speakers also just got things wrong for no apparent strategic reason — one citing a fake Abraham Lincoln quote, one wrongly claiming James Madison signed the Declaration of Independence.

