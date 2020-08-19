So many Americans still struggle to win the vote

Former First Lady Michelle Obama used a clear and full-throated require an unified electorate and a much better democracy in her speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention last night.

She started by condemning the Trump presidency in no unsure terms.

“Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy,” Obama stated. And she verified her belief in his challenger, previousVice President Joe Biden “Joe knows the anguish of sitting at a table with an empty chair, which is why he gives his time so freely to grieving parents,” she continued. “His life is a testament to getting back up, and he is going to channel that same grit and passion to pick us all up, to help us heal and guide us forward.”

But in spite of the dissentious and desperate times in which we live– “if you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can,” she stated– she likewise asked us to stick to the high roadway, even now.

“Going high is the only thing that works, because when we go low, when we use those same tactics of degrading and dehumanizing others, we just become part of the ugly noise that’s drowning out everything else,” she stated. “We deteriorate …

