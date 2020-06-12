So long, New York: pandemic and protests spark new exodus to suburbs | US news

New York, I love you, but you’re getting me down, as LCD Soundsystem once sang. After 90 days besieged by the coronavirus pandemic, New Yorkers are heading for the suburbs – and some say they’re never returning.

Real estate brokers are describing a boom in demand for homes north of the town and on Long Island – and especially the ones that offer space for home offices. Competition is so fierce, says Madeline Wiebicke, an actual estate broker in New City, an affluent hamlet some 20 miles from Manhattan, that city dwellers are snapping up suburban properties in bidding wars, often after just a video tour.

Demand for homes, say brokers, is fuelled not merely by fears that coronavirus infections in densely populated urban areas could rise again next cold temperatures, but also by fundamental shifts in demand from in-office to remote workers, and by the protests following the police killing of George Floyd that have dominated New York’s streets.

Office life has been fundamentally challenged by Covid-19. Some employers have warned that social distancing measures could somewhat reduce workspace, forcing a 60% reduced amount of daily headcount, while for a lot of teleconferencing has proven a practical alternative to the daily commute.

“First off, it’s the virus, and people are just feeling done with small apartments. Then came the protests,” said Wiebicke. People are saying “they just can’t handle the city right now. They’re saying they want a quiet yard and most of all a home office.”

A glimpse at the listings posted in the windows of real estate offices across Bergen, Rockland and Westchester counties – all within easy reach of New York City – shows a large proportion have accompanying “sold” stickers.

The rising demand for domiciles in the suburban areas comes against predictions that US economic growth will plummet in 2010, and that home prices nationwide will fall between 2-3%.

But there are plenty of people encouraging individuals with the money to move. “If you have to stay home for a period of time having a nice little backyard is not a bad way to do it,” Connecticut’s governor, Ned Lamont, told CNBC last month. Lamont added that “phones are ringing off the hook at real estate agent offices”.

Demand for suburban property, especially individuals with extra rooms or home offices, comes as a survey by the Seattle-based Zillow found that 75% of Americans that have been working at home due to coronavirus would rather to telecommute at least 1 / 2 of the time after the pandemic subsides, and 66% said they might consider moving if their job allowed them to continue telecommuting.

“Moving away from the central core has traditionally offered affordability at the cost of your time and gas money. Relaxing those costs by working remotely could mean more households choose those larger homes farther out, easing price pressure on urban and inner suburban areas,” said a Zillow economist, Skylar Olsen.

According to the Pew Research Center, over 40% of jobs could be performed remotely, yet only 7% of American workers had the option to telecommute as a benefit prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.









Governor Ned Lamont at Gay City state park in Hebron, Connecticut. ‘If you have to stay home for a period of time having a nice little backyard is not a bad way to do it.’ Photograph: Pat Eaton-Robb/AP



A split up survey produced by Redfin found that 50% of respondents in cities like New York, Boston, San Francisco and Seattle said they would consider moving from the city if remote working becomes permanent.

“Prior to this pandemic, the housing affordability crisis was already driving people from large cities to small. Now, more permissive policies around remote work, and a rising wariness about close quarters, will likely accelerate that trend,” said Redfin’s CEO, Glenn Kelman.

Proximity to a metropolitan center is still important, Kelman says, but the shift could be profound: “The whole narrative of the past 200 years, of the young person moving to the big city, may turn a little upside down in the years ahead.”

According to brokers, some of the domiciles that are now selling have sat available on the market for years. More homes are set to come on to the market since the restrictions on brokers showing properties are lifted and states slowly reopen for business.

“It’s been surprising – and exciting,” said associate broker Mary Lovera. “Houses are going after multiple offers, often sight unseen. There have been closings right after the buyer did a walk-through, often for cash.”

Lovera credits the video-conferencing app Zoom for helping to establish a new system for the industry. “It took a few weeks to get accustomed to the new way of working, but luckily real estate was already set up for online.”

Meanwhile, New York is witnessing a house slump. Apartment prices and rental values in the town are already showing signs of decline. The number of new property listings and signed contracts in Manhattan fell 85% in April and May in contrast to the same months in 2019, according residential property analysts GS Data Services.

“In many ways, the demand mirrors the period after 9/11, when renters from the city decided to buy their first home,” says realtor Jeffrey Freundlich. “One- or two- bedroom condos, houses, townhouses, the demand is the same. People want to make an exodus from the city.”

It’s too quickly to equate the demand to that of the first 1970s when middle-class families fled the town for the suburbs but that hasn’t stopped some brokers from stoking the fears that led to that era’s “white flight”.

Last week, Joseph Swedroe, a Corcoran agent in south Florida, sent out a promotional email in the hopes of attracting New York buyers.

Under the subject line “Looking for Change?”, the e-mail showed an NYPD van in flames, with a juxtaposed pictures of boating and sandy beaches. Swedroe asked if potential clients want to are now living in “chaos or comfort”.

After firing Swedroe, a Corcoran spokesperson said the firm had “zero tolerance for this behavior”. The spokesperson said that the brokerage “categorically rejects racist and fear-based rhetoric in any form”.

“I want you to know how seriously we take this,” Pam Liebman, president and chief executive of Corcoran, told RealDeal. “In no way does this type of marketing represent who we are.”