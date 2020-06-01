So close, so far away: Musicians work to keep connections with fans | Local

DeFelice, who usually gigs not less than a few nights every week in the summertime, mentioned he’s undoubtedly noticing the lack of roughly $1,000 a month. But in contrast to most of the musicians whose livelihood requires taking part in dwell music, DeFelice mentioned he feels fortunate to have a full-time job.

Better than nothing

Though the entire musicians interviewed mentioned they’ll’t wait to play in entrance of dwell, not digital, crowds, all additionally spoke about how Facebook has offered some nice moments.

Gray talked a couple of latest crowdless efficiency on the historic Caffé Lena in Saratoga Springs as a excessive level. The gratification got here, he mentioned, within the type of the 300 to 400 viewers who have been tuned in at any given time through the present.

“You can’t fit that many people in Caffé Lena,” he mentioned. “Granted, it’s not the same, but it’s something. Streaming is the only connection we have.”

Ferguson, of PJ Duo, had an analogous story, saying they performed Joe’s Pizzeria in Whitehall that seats 19 individuals, and the stream has been seen greater than 6,000 occasions.

Hood talked about how long-lost buddies from his house state of New Jersey have been tuning in to pay attention, which has felt good.