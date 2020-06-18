Snyder Cut of Justice League gets first tease, set to premiere on HBO Max in 2021

Zack Snyder’s “Snyder Cut” of Justice League is expected to get its first big reveal at DC’s FanDome event in August, nevertheless the director tweeted out a tease from the upcoming HBO Max special.

In the teaser, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is observed in an underground cave of sorts, while a voiceover of Jesse Eisenberg’s speech as Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice plays. The footage then cuts to an image of Darkseid, the villain that Snyder has teased and talked about on his personal Vero account for years.

Darkseid was originally intended to be in Justice League, according to Snyder’s posts through the years, but was cut out of the final version of the film. After the Snyder Cut was announced being an HBO Max exclusive in May, rumors started up that Darkseid would be in the Snyder Cut version.

The Snyder Cut, and the fandom surrounding it, features a long history. Snyder originally stepped from Justice League following the death of his daughter, leading Warner Bros. to bring in director Joss Whedon (who was already helping with script rewrites at an earlier stage) to oversee reshoots and shepherd the film through editing and post-production. Once Justice League was released in November 2017, fans took issue with Whedon’s lighter, more comedic contributions to the film. A campaign started shortly following the film’s initial release for Warner Bros. to deliver a “Snyder cut.”

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” said Snyder in a statement after the news of the rerelease was announced earlier in 2010.

Although the project, which is rumored to cost more than $30 million, won’t hit HBO Max’s streaming service until 2021, DC’s upcoming FanDome event must have more announcements, teases, and first actively seeks fans. That event occurs on August 22nd at 1PM ET. It’s completely virtual and open to anyone free of charge.