On the night of March 22, 25 in some regions, on March 23-24 from time to time snow is expected in most regions.
A snowstorm with low horizontal visibility is expected in some mountainous regions. No precipitation is expected in the afternoon of March 25, 26.
Wind north-west, 3-7 m / s.
The air temperature will not change significantly.
No precipitation is expected in the capital on March 22, 25-26.
Light snow is expected in some parts of the city on the night of March 22.
Snow is expected from time to time on March 23-24.
