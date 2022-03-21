On the night of March 22, 25 in some regions, on March 23-24 from time to time snow is expected in most regions.

A snowstorm with low horizontal visibility is expected in some mountainous regions. No precipitation is expected in the afternoon of March 25, 26.

Wind north-west, 3-7 m / s.

The air temperature will not change significantly.

No precipitation is expected in the capital on March 22, 25-26.

Light snow is expected in some parts of the city on the night of March 22.

Snow is expected from time to time on March 23-24.