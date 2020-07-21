Snowsound WiFi Repeater 300Mbps WiFi Expander WiFi Amplifier Wireless Long Singal Range 2.4G Internet Extender Wi-Fi Booster 802.11n/b/g Access Point for Home



Price: $21.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 03:23:29 UTC – Details)





Strong WiFi Signal:Access to wireless standard 802.11b/g/n with wireless transmission speeds of up to 300Mbps.Easy to extends the range of your Wifi network, no worry about the obstcal weaken the wifi signal.It will offer you a good experiences with a smooth speed.

Security Encryption:WPS one-key encryption,effectively protects the data transmission and prevents others from stealing your network.

2 Working Modes:Repeater/AP mode,can be set on mobile phone/tablet/computer,only need to set up once, then you can use the wireless devices.

Portable and Convenient:Ethernet port allows the Extender to function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices,Seamlessly compatible with all 802.11 b / g / n wireless devices,work with any wireless network,router and Wi-Fi enabled devices including Smartphone,iPhone, iPad, Tablet, Laptop, Desktop,Smart TV, TV BOX, etc.

Wide Compatibility:After the network cable is connected to the computer,you can directly access the Internet without dialing,such as hotels, apartments,rental houses,offices,and sharing broadband with neighbors.