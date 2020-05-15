'Snowpiercer' takes off on a post-apocalyptic train, and runs offs the rails

Seemingly a challenging idea in the ideal of times, “Snowpiercer” comes to be a lot more bothersome in the middle of a pandemic, concentrating as it does on humankind’s warring residues in a post-apocalyptic globe. Even taking on a philanthropic sight of that stark expectation, the reveal deals with soapy stupidity, stilted scenarios and a absence of narrative energy, avoiding this train from ever before leaving the terminal.



