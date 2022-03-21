The amount of precipitation today, except for the Ararat Valley, in most parts of the republic is 150-200, in some parts – 210-230%. Due to the penetration of a powerful cyclone in the last three days, a record amount of snow was observed in some regions of the republic. In particular, in some parts of Tavush, Lori, Syunik the snow cover increased by 60-70 cm during 3 days, and in some settlements it reached 100 cm և more.

