The Hydro-Air’s’s Monitoring Center has issued a statement stating that snowfall will continue in some regions of the country for the next 5 days. “March stands out with a very low temperature background, with exceptionally heavy snowfall. Especially during the last 8 days, the average daily air temperature in the whole territory of the republic is 6-8 degrees below the norm.

The amount of precipitation today, except for the Ararat Valley, in most parts of the republic is 150-200, in some parts – 210-230%. Due to the penetration of a powerful cyclone in the last three days, a record amount of snow was observed in some regions of the republic. In particular, in some parts of Tavush, Lori, Syunik the snow cover increased by 60-70 cm during 3 days, and in some settlements it reached 100 cm և more. Due to the severe storm observed in most of the country on March 20, a number of roads were impassable. During the last 40 years, no heavy “long” snowfall was registered in our country in March with such intensity.