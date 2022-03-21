No precipitation is expected in the capital today և in the afternoon of March 22, on March 25, 26.
Light snow is expected in some parts of the city on the night of March 22. Snow is expected from time to time on March 23, 24.
Snow is expected in the regions this afternoon, on March 22, at night of March 25 in some regions, on March 23, March 24 from time to time in most regions. A snowstorm with low horizontal visibility is expected in some mountainous regions.
No precipitation is expected in the afternoon of March 25, 26.
The air temperature will not change significantly.
No precipitation is expected in Artsakh today, snow tomorrow.
