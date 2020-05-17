Snowbirds crash: Canadian Forces Snowbirds aircraft goes down in British Columbia

“We are thankful for the ongoing support of emergency crews, including the Kamloops Airport’s aircraft rescue fleet, who are responding to the incident,” the declaration claimed.
The Royal Canadian Air Force claimed in a statement on Twitter it recognized the accident which even more details would certainly be provided at a later time.
Kamloops has to do with 150 miles northeast of Vancouver.
The Snowbirds do air programs for the Canadian public, comparable to the United States Navy’s BlueAngels
The group– making up participants of the Canadian Armed Forces and also National Defence Public Service Employees– began a cross-country scenic tour May 2 to recognize “Canadians doing their part to fight the spread of Covid-19,”according to a statement on its website
