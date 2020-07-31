Snoopyiphone X/Xs Case TPU Soft Shell + Toughened Glass Shell



Snoopy Mobile Phone Case: The Imported Tpu Soft Shell + Toughened Glass Shell Materials, Through High Precision Injection Molding Machine High Temperature Molding.



The Material Conforms To The European Environmental Protection Standard, The Two Sides Adopt The Latest Dustless Spray Oil Technology, Makes The Shield Feel Full, The Appearance Is High Grade Generous.



Anti-Fall Protection, Double Upgrade, Full Score Anti-Fall, Fully Disperse The Impact Force Received By The Mobile Phone, Independent Keys.



The Original Machine Hand Sense, Sensitive Control Not To Lose The Naked Machine, One Touch, Accurate Fitting, Not Bad, Refuse To Loose, Not Easy To Touch Fingerprint Sweat, Easy To Clean.



Hd Bright, Take On A New Look, Better Than The Original Machine, No Scratches, No Deformation, High Quality Raw Materials, Not Easy To Yellow.



Personalized Mobile Phone Case With Your Mobile Phone, More Perfect Design, Highlight Your Charm.



The Mobile Phone Case Can Prevent Nails From Contacting With The Keys For A Long Time, Which Will Lead To The Keys Being Scratched And Worn Out. It Has The Function Of Protecting The Screen And Keys.



Protect The Phone From Scratches Left By Hard Objects On The Screen Or Body.



Accessory Construction:Applicable To Mobile Phone Model: Iphone X/Xs

Top Design: Printed Pattern Design On The Back Makes Your Phone Elegant And Eye-Catching. Mirror-Like Smooth Surface Adds Luxury And Modern Taste To Your Phone.

Advanced Materials:This Bumper Protective Cover Is Constructed Of Heavy Duty Tempered Glass Back And Soft Tpu Frame To Ensure Comprehensive Protection Against Scratches And Fingerprints, Dropping And Shocking.

Function Access:This Tempered Glass Back Cover Has Easy Access To All Controls And Features With Accurate Cutouts For Buttons, Speakers, Camera And Other Ports, Easy To Use And Install Without Tools Needed.

Usually 7-14 Working Days For Delivery