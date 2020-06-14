Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Xzibit and John Legend Shoot Music Videos

Snoop Dogg light emitting diode the way within the weekend — back in the music biz after months of being sidelined — shooting a music video at a famed, Sunset Strip burger joint.

Snoop took over Mel’s Diner for the shoot, grabbing some food and drink in between takes. Classic cars lined the parking lot as shooting began.

Xzibit and Wiz Khalifa were also part of the shoot … something we haven’t seen here in Hollywood since mid-March.

John Legend was just down the road — well, maybe 5 miles down the road — shooing their own music vid in the Los Feliz part of L.A.

TV and film production is back business, but there are precautions. Among them — health check for all vendors and others who arrive on set, social distancing restrictions, and requirements for wearing masks.

When actors are shooting scenes, they won’t have to wear masks, but otherwise the mask requirements are just about unbending.